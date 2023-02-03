European Commission assessed efforts of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia in preparing for EU membership

The European Commission’s overwhelming assessment of Ukraine’s efforts is positive, although the report also reflects areas that need further improvement.

This was reported by the European Commission, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The report contains a detailed analysis of where Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are in adapting to EU legislation and commitments.

It is noted that the European Commission will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova and will accompany their efforts to approach EU standards and legal norms. The progress of all three countries in implementing key reforms along this path will be included in the "enlargement package" to be presented by the European Commission this fall.

The analytical report contains detailed information on all areas of legislation and key reforms, including the rule of law, judicial reform, financial control measures, public procurement reform, development of the internal market, digital and "green" transformation, social policy, development of agricultural and industrial production, regional policy , foreign policy, development of the security and defense sector, etc.

According to the methodology, the analysis of the European Commission covered only those territories of Ukraine that are under the control of its government.