SSU exposed Ministry of Defense officials for embezzling over UAH 5.4 million in construction of barracks. PHOTOS

The Security Service eliminated a large-scale embezzlement scheme of state money allocated for the development of the military infrastructure of the Defense Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, the Security Service of Ukraine reported this in a telegram.

As noted in the department, the former head of the Main Housing and Operation Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the senior officer of the department of technical supervision of the construction of the specified institution are involved in the embezzlement.

They are the organizers of the embezzlement mechanism of more than 5 million hryvnias for the construction of barracks for military personnel on the territory of the Mykolaiv garrison.

According to the investigation, for the implementation of the equipment, the head of the department concluded several contracts with a commercial structure for the performance of repair and construction works.

"According to the signed documents, the contractor was supposed to carry out major repairs of the roof, engineering networks of electricity supply, water supply and sewerage in residential buildings. However, the relevant work was not completed by the businessmen in full, and the transferred budget money was hidden by the participants of the scheme. Thus, the barracks remained unfit for residence of military personnel," the message reads.

Construction, technical and economic examinations initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of criminal activity.

During searches of the premises of the Main Directorate of Property and Resources of the Ministry of Defense, which is currently the legal successor of the Main Housing and Operation Directorate, and at the addresses of the nine suspects in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers seized financial and economic documentation with evidence of embezzlement.

Currently, the employee of the department of technical supervision of the construction of the Main Housing and Operation Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

The investigation is ongoing.









