There is no time frame for Ukraine’s accession to EU, - von der Leyen

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union does not have a time frame, but there are goals that must be achieved before negotiations can begin.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It has to be beneficial for everyone, so there is no clear time frame, but there are goals that need to be achieved before we fully accept this situation in the candidate country, and then the accession negotiations and the accession itself," she said at a news conference in the results of the Ukraine-EU Summit.

She noted that there is no single entry option: the 21 countries that joined the European Union throughout its history had different histories of negotiations and accession to the Community.

At the same time, the president of the EC noted the clarity, quality, and speed with which Ukraine provided results on this path. "It's just phenomenal. You are now in a state of war, but... defending your country against an aggressor country, you manage to ensure one result after another," she emphasized.

