Polish Orthodox Church sent greetings to Kirill. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland called it "fatal"

The head of the Polish Autocephalous Orthodox Church (PAOC), Metropolitan Sava of Warsaw and All Poland, sent a congratulatory letter to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill Gundyaev on the occasion of the enthronement anniversary. The Polish MFA criticized the metropolitan’s actions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The greeting letter is published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church. In particular, it says that "the enemy of faith does not like church stability, he is trying to destroy it."

"What happened in Ukraine clearly testifies to this. However, the power of God is great, it is invincible. We deeply believe that the evil that destroys the Divine church body will be destroyed by Christ - the Victor of death and hell," writes Metropolitan Sava to Gundyaev.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responded to the letter. Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych called this form of greeting "shame and disgrace", noting that this letter was written by "enemies of Poland".

The assessment of the Polish MFA is close to the assessment of the ambassador of Ukraine.

"This is an absolutely fatal situation that deserves maximum condemnation," said Deputy Minister Pavel Yablonskyi.

He noted that this situation puts Polish Orthodox believers in an unpleasant situation, who know very well what the reason for Russian aggression in Ukraine is.

"This is not at all a struggle for the defense of faith, as the Russian church tries to present it, but imperial aggression," Yablonsky emphasized.

The Polish diplomat also noted that the head of PAOC Sava cooperated with communist special services in the past.