Klitschko gave interview to Bild, standing in ravine from "Kinzhal": Ukraine needs fighter jets

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, called on the West to transfer aircraft and tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible to protect against Russian aggression.

Klitschko gave an interview to the Bild publication in the wake of the Russian "Kinzhal" missile in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv was and remains a target. We always have to assume that Putin can attack us again with ground troops," Klitschko emphasized.

The mayor of Kyiv called on allies to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"We need fighter jets, our military is very clear about this. We have to be able to defend ourselves," Klitschko said.

Speaking about the provision of tanks to Ukraine, Klitschko criticized the pace of their supply. "Unfortunately, everything is going so slowly, we are paying with the lives of our citizens and we urgently need these defense weapons," said the mayor of Kyiv.

At the same time, Klitschko categorically rejected the idea of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation.

"Putin wants to destroy our existence, how can we negotiate with him? We need weapons so that Ukraine wins the war!" - emphasized the mayor of the capital.