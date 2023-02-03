Enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions with heavy losses, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 02/03/2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 345th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, and suffers heavy losses in personnel and military equipment.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, there are victims among the civilian population. In addition, the enemy launched more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There is a great danger of further Russian air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. At the same time, the Russian Federation troops continue shelling settlements near the state border. Areas of Tymonovychi and Hremiach settlements of Chernihiv region were affected by the fire; Rozhkovychi, Tovstodubiv, Studenok, Starykov, Volfyne and Mykolaivka in Sumy region and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Hatyshche and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, and artillery at the districts of Dvorichne, Zapadne, Holubivka, Kupiansk, Kislivka in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. Torske in Donetsk region and Makiivka, Chervonopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk region were hit by fire in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske and Druzhba of the Donetsk region were affected.

In the Avdiivka direction, Tonenka, Vodiane, Heorgiivka and Mariinka came under enemy fire. Neskuchne, Bohoiavlenka, and Vuhledar were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery fire in the Novopavlivka direction.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, more than 15 settlements came under enemy fire. Among them - Novopil and Vremivka of Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Kachkarivka and Kozatske.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, in Bilovodsk, Luhansk region, the occupiers converted the Central District Hospital into a military hospital and brought there up to 120 wounded servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. To replenish its losses in manpower, the enemy continues a recruitment campaign among prisoners. Over the last week, up to 1,000 mercenaries were recruited in correctional facilities in the Novosibirsk region of the Russian Federation.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the enemy's concentration areas and 1 - on the position of his air defense system. At the same time, units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.