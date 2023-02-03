Negotiations are ongoing to find platform for providing Ukraine with tactical aviation, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that negotiations are currently underway with Western partners to find a platform to provide Ukraine with tactical aviation.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Telegram of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, he said this at a joint press conference with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak in Kyiv.

"What it will be - F-16, Gripen - is a matter of discussion with partners from NATO countries," the minister said.

He noted that in view of the probable offensive of the Russians, Ukraine is negotiating with partners to obtain long-range weapons with a range of 150 km, since such weapons, such as the HIMARS MLRS, have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

"They are afraid of HIMARS, so they moved all their important warehouses with fuel, ammunition, and command posts 120 km from the front line. Therefore, we are discussing with our partners the means of destruction with a range of 150 km. Then we will be able to inflict damage on the enemy's concentration points and prevent them from leaving in this offensive with an easy walk," Reznikov summarized.