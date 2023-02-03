US allocates new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine, - Pentagon

The United States of America officially provides another large package of military aid to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the representative of the Pentagon Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder during a briefing.

"Today, the US Department of Defense announces that it is allocating a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $2.2 billion," he said.

Read more: Pentagon believes that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to return Crimea in near future, - Politico

The package will include: