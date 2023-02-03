US allocates new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine, - Pentagon
The United States of America officially provides another large package of military aid to Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the representative of the Pentagon Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder during a briefing.
"Today, the US Department of Defense announces that it is allocating a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $2.2 billion," he said.
The package will include:
- additional ammunition for HIMARS,
- additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells,
- additional mortar shells of 120 mm caliber,
- 190 large-caliber machine guns with thermal sights and ammunition.
- 181 MRAP cars,
- 250 Javelin,
- 2000 anti-tank missiles,
- Claymore anti-personnel ammunition,
- explosive munitions,
- cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment,
- two anti-aircraft fire parts Hawk,
- anti-aircraft guns and ammunition
