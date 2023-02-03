ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5139 visitors online
News
15 965 63

US allocates new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine, - Pentagon

сша,дім,білий

The United States of America officially provides another large package of military aid to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the representative of the Pentagon Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder during a briefing.

"Today, the US Department of Defense announces that it is allocating a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $2.2 billion," he said.

Read more: Pentagon believes that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to return Crimea in near future, - Politico

The package will include:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS,
  • additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells,
  • additional mortar shells of 120 mm caliber,
  • 190 large-caliber machine guns with thermal sights and ammunition.
  • 181 MRAP cars,
  • 250 Javelin,
  • 2000 anti-tank missiles,
  • Claymore anti-personnel ammunition,
  • explosive munitions,
  • cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment,
  • two anti-aircraft fire parts Hawk,
  • anti-aircraft guns and ammunition

Author: 

the Pentagon (451) aid (2355) USA (5339)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 