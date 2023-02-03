Already 1369 bodies of civilians killed by invaders have been found in Kyiv region

More than a thousand civilians were killed by the occupiers in the Kyiv region. Some of them have not yet been identified.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv police Andriy Nebytov in Telegram.

According to him, "1369 bodies of civilians killed by the occupiers have already been found in Kyiv region, 197 bodies remain unidentified. 300 people are still missing."

Nebytov informed that law enforcement officers in Kyiv region have opened more than 10,000 criminal proceedings on the fact of crimes committed by the Russian military in the region.

The majority of these proceedings have been transferred to the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"However, the National Police continues to assist with the initial recording, examination and appointment of relevant examinations," he added.

The head of the Kyiv regional police noted that law enforcement officers have served more than 50 suspicions on Russian military personnel for committing atrocities in the region.

As reported, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and the entire Kyiv region were liberated from Russian invaders in early April 2022. In the liberated cities and villages, massive destruction and brutal killings of civilians by Russians were recorded.