Zelensky says Russia will increase pressure in east and criticizes those who relaxed in peaceful cities

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia wants revenge in late February or early spring. According to the president, the occupiers want to take eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said this at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

Zelensky was asked what the country's authorities were preparing for at the end of February 2023 and what Ukrainians should prepare for.

"What to prepare for? We are in the process. We are already preparing. Intelligence and the military - we believe that pressure will increase in the east of the country.

Russia wants revenge. It wants revenge exactly where it failed. It wants to take the east. Our task is not to give it that opportunity, not until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons. I believe we have every chance.

They will also want to come back and take revengeful steps, remembering the defeat they had in the fall, in the direction of Lyman, and so on.

Our resilience there also depends on weapons and motivation," Zelensky said.

According to the President, at the beginning of the invasion, the motivation and spirit of Ukrainian society were stronger.

In particular, there was a feeling that the entire Ukrainian society was united and in a state of war against the enemy, but now Zelensky has a feeling that some Ukrainian cities are on vacation.

According to him, this is a sign of weakness. He called for reminding those who are "on vacation" in Ukraine that we are all at war and to remember the beginning of the invasion in February 2022.