To achieve peace, Ukraine must be given opportunity to defend itself, - Italian Prime Minister Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that providing Ukraine with the ability to defend itself is the only way to peace talks.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Regarding support for Ukraine, I think Italy's position has been and is very clear, our government is using every opportunity to help at all levels," the Italian Prime Minister said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Meloni noted that Rome is holding ongoing consultations with partners, including France on air defense equipment. "We provide important assistance. We are there where our presence is needed," the politician emphasized.

At the same time, she noted that Italy is making efforts to create conditions for dialogue. She disagrees with those who say that support for Ukraine prolongs the war.

"This is not true. If we don't support Ukraine, we will not get peace, we will have an invasion instead. Diplomacy is useful when the forces (of the opponents) are comparable. So, supporting Ukraine is the only way to bring the parties to the negotiating table," Maloney emphasized.

She is convinced that efforts to achieve a just peace must be intensified. But in order to achieve peace, Ukraine must be given the opportunity to defend itself.

The head of the Italian government also emphasized the importance of the allies' determination and unity in supporting Ukraine.

Scholz, in turn, called the cooperation with Italy on providing assistance to Ukraine, in particular, military assistance, "very intense" and one that will continue to develop and, moreover, "at a high speed."

Commenting on the German government's authorization to transfer Leopard-1 tanks from industrial stocks to Ukraine, the chancellor said that first of all, it is necessary to look at the possibilities, what can be delivered in practice and in what time frame.