EU and G7 countries impose price ceiling on Russian oil products: $100 for Russian diesel and $45 for oils

The EU and G7 impose a price ceiling on Russian oil products.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

She noted that on Sunday, the EU ban on imports of Russian oil products will come into effect.

"Together with the G7, we are setting ceiling prices for these products, reducing Russia's revenues and ensuring the stability of global energy markets," she said.

Earlier on Friday, the Swedish presidency of the EU Council reported that the permanent representatives of the EU countries had agreed on a price ceiling for Russian oil products.

