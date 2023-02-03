Marines destroyed 70 occupants, MLRS, SAMs, 7 tanks, 4 drones and 2 ammunition depots this week - Navy

From January 26 to February 2, the Marines eliminated at least 70 Russian occupants, destroyed 4 drones and 2 ammunition depots.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in official Facebook page of the Marine Corps Command.

"Servicemen of military units and subunits of the Marine Corps Command of the Ukrainian Navy as part of the groups continue to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor. Artillery military units and naval units have been firing on the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

Between January 26 and February 2, the marines eliminated 70 occupants. They inflicted losses on the Russian Federation in the form of: 4 tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers, 7 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 MLRS, 1 unit of trailed artillery, 2 armored combat vehicles, a SAM, a mortar, 4 drones and 2 ammunition caches.

