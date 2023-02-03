Pentagon confirms for first time its intention to provide Ukraine with long-range GLSDB missiles

The United States does intend to provide Ukraine with GLSDB bombs with a self-guided system.

this was stated on briefing by Pentagon spokesman, General Pat Ryder.

"As part of the USAI program, we will provide Ukraine with GLSDBs (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs - Ed.)," Ryder said, answering a journalist's question.

This is the first official confirmation that the United States is ready to include this type of ammunition with a homing system and a range of up to 150 kilometers in its assistance to Ukraine. Previously, all information about the possibility of supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with such ammunition came from unofficial or anonymous sources.

At the same time, Ryder did not directly say that GLSDB was included in the new package of US military assistance to Ukraine, but emphasized that the ammunition is provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This means that the Pentagon has to sign a contract for their production, and the estimated date of their transfer to Ukraine could be the fall of 2023.

The GLSDB combines a small-diameter GBU-39 cruise missile with an M26 rocket booster that can be launched by HIMARS/MLRS. Target guidance is via GPS and inertial. After launching, the bomb separates from the missile in flight, releases its mini-wings and flies to the target.

