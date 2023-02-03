Zelenskiy is working on plan to start dialogue and achieve fair peace, - Meloni

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is developing a plan to start a dialogue on the war with Russia and achieve a just peace.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy is working on a plan to open a dialogue, and to achieve a fair peace, we must step up our efforts. But if we think that we need to prevent people from being free in order to achieve peace, then this is not peace. Therefore, the only option we have is to help Ukraine," the Italian Prime Minister emphasized.

Meloni also added that she plans to visit Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24.

