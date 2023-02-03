Canada and 6 EU countries agree to supply spare parts and ammunition for Leopard-2 tanks provided to Ukraine

The Defense Ministers of Canada and six European countries discussed the supply of spare parts and ammunition for tanks provided to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"I met with colleagues from Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Sweden to discuss support for the military equipment we are sending to Ukraine, such as Leopard 2 main battle tanks," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand wrote on Twitter.

"In support of Ukraine, we will continue to work together on training, spare parts, and ammunition," the Minister added.

