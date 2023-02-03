Next meeting of "tank coalition" representatives to be held in mid-February - Reznikov

The next meeting of the "tank coalition" is scheduled for mid-February in Brussels.

Oleksiy Reznikov (Defense Minister of Ukraine) and Mariusz Blaszczak (Defense Minister of Poland) made this statement during a videoconference with defense ministers of the countries that are potential donors of Western-made tanks to Ukraine in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Tank Initiative grew into the Tank Coalition. Poland was one of its initiators. Ukraine will receive modern tanks of the NATO standard. These will be Leopards, Abrams, Challengers, and French AMX-10 light tanks. During a video conference with our partners, we discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the timing of training for our soldiers, and other important issues. The next meeting of the tank coalition will take place in mid-February in Brussels," Reznikov said.

For his part, Blaszczak assured of continued support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor and emphasized that the resistance of the Ukrainian people is an example for Europe and the world.

The head of the Polish Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's receipt of heavy weapons is a very important step against the backdrop of a possible Russian offensive.

"A free Ukraine is a guarantee of a free Poland. The late President Lech Kaczynski said this back in 2008. Regardless of whether Russia is white or red, it commits war crimes and kills people. The whole world, Poland and Europe must stop it. That's why we support Ukraine," Blaszczak said.

In his turn, Reznikov thanked the people, the Sejm and the Government of Poland and personally the head of the Defense Ministry for their comprehensive support and assistance in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Defense Minister informed that all the defense tools that Ukraine receives as assistance from Poland are very effective on the battlefield.

Reznikov and Blaszczak discussed strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the issue of necessary assistance to Ukraine from Poland, including the implementation of Ukrainian-Polish and multilateral defense projects.

According to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Blaszczak's visit is of practical importance for strengthening the Armed Forces.

"The Republic of Poland is one of the first countries to experience the insidious attack of the Russian occupiers on Ukraine. From the first day of the full-scale war, a friendly country has been providing strong support to the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Indeed, two friendly nations are holding a common front against the occupying Russian state," Reznikov summarized.

Representatives of the Polish delegation were presented with a briefing on the implementation of the LOGFAS logistics program, a system for accounting, controlling the movement and end use of military equipment and property received from Western partners as international technical assistance.

Separately, the delegation of the Polish Ministry of Defense and Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and laid flowers at the Stela of Memory on Mykhailivska Square.