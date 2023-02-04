Russian Army is conducting an offensive in 4 directions, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in areas of 9 settlements, - General Staff

The three hundred and forty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 20 air and 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, there are victims among the civilian population. He carried out more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, suffering heavy losses.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna, and Dibrova settlements in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanovske in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siver, and Slobozhansk areas, no changes were made, and no offensive groups of the enemy were detected. At the same time, the areas of Senkivka, Tymonovychi, and Yanzhulivka settlements of Chernihiv region were shelled; Vilna Sloboda, the Sumy region, and Veterynare, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Zelene, Neskuchne, Hatyshche, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, olHubivka, Kupiansk, and Kislivka in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region and Makiivka, Chervopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region were shelled.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, New York, and Druzhba were damaged by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Tonenke, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Mariinka came under enemy fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Bohoiavlenka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the districts of 24 settlements were affected, in particular, Novopil and Vremivka in the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaypilske, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Kozatske, and Kherson.