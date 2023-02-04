ENG
News War
10 509 28

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 130,590 people (+720 per day), 3,218 tanks, 2,220 artillery systems, 6,394 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 4, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 130,590 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 04/02/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 130,590 (+720) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3218 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6394 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems - 2220 (+5) units,
  • MLRS - 460 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 225 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 294 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 284 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 1956 (+4),
  • cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5081 (+13) units,
  • special equipment - 203 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

Russian Army (8929) Armed Forces HQ (4003) elimination (4960) arms (858) losses (2010)
