Yesterday, Russians fired mortars at border of Sumy region, 20 "arrivals" were recorded - RMA

In the evening of February 3, Russian troops shelled the Bilopole district of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

"Yesterday, from 09:25 p.m. to 09:45 p.m., the Russians fired mortars on the territory of the Bilopole district - 20 volleys," the message reads.

It is noted that it happened without human losses and the destruction of infrastructure.

