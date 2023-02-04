ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4719 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
590 4

Yesterday, Russians fired mortars at border of Sumy region, 20 "arrivals" were recorded - RMA

сумщина

In the evening of February 3, Russian troops shelled the Bilopole district of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

"Yesterday, from 09:25 p.m. to 09:45 p.m., the Russians fired mortars on the territory of the Bilopole district - 20 volleys," the message reads.

It is noted that it happened without human losses and the destruction of infrastructure.

Read more: Enemy is shelling border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with mortars, - OC "North"

Author: 

shoot out (13030) Sumska region (1105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 