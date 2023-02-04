Yesterday, Russians fired mortars at border of Sumy region, 20 "arrivals" were recorded - RMA
In the evening of February 3, Russian troops shelled the Bilopole district of the Sumy region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.
"Yesterday, from 09:25 p.m. to 09:45 p.m., the Russians fired mortars on the territory of the Bilopole district - 20 volleys," the message reads.
It is noted that it happened without human losses and the destruction of infrastructure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password