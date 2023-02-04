France has confirmed that it will transfer Mamba air defense systems to Ukraine

France and Italy approved the decision to transfer the ’Mamba" medium-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Censor.NET informs.

"With the Minister of Defense of Italy, Guido Crozetto, we decided to deliver the SAMP/T-Mamba air defense system to Ukraine in the spring of 2023," he tweeted.

The minister emphasized that these complexes will allow to protect the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine from attacks by the Russian Federation.

MAMBA - the equivalent of the American Patriot system - has already been deployed in Romania to protect the highly strategic region of the Black Sea port of Constanta.

With the help of this system, its radars and launchers, armed with eight Aster missiles with a range of about 100 km, Ukraine will be able to counter a wide range of air threats: short-range ballistic missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, drones and even volleys of winged aircraft. rockets with several shots.