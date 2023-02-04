Our response to Kyiv’s attacks on Russia will be quick and tough. Ready to use all types of weapons, - Medvedev

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, resorted to threats, warning against strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with Western weapons on the territory of Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, Medvedev is quoted by the propaganda agency RIA-Novosti.

"In the case of Kyiv's attacks on Russia, its response can be any, they are ready to use all types of weapons. Russia's response to attacks on its territory will be quick, tough, and convincing," the Russian official threatens.

Read more: Electricity will return if we recognize occupied territories as Russian, - Medvedev