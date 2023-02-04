Speaker of Parliament of Moldova Grosu to Lavrov: these threats are rotten chauvinism and serious degradation

The Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Grosu, said that the words of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, indicate a serious degradation of his public behavior.

Grosu said this on the TVR MOLDOVA TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"From an anthropological point of view, Sergey Lavrov's statements are at a serious level of degradation of public behavior towards the country, on the part of the diplomat," the speaker said.

Igor Grosu stated that Lavrov neglected elementary norms of communication in relation to the country.

"There is so much rotten chauvinism and imperialism here, which stinks of death, blood, suffering, villages wiped off the face of the earth," Grosu said.

The speaker noted that Lavrov should be asked why the Russian military is erasing Ukrainian villages from the face of the earth.

"They are acting professionally - such a response from a high-ranking official, and not least from Russia, is wonderful. The whole civilized world should pay attention to such slippages, such degradation," said the head of the Parliament of Moldova.

According to Ihor Grosu, such statements represent a real danger, which manifests itself in great detail in Ukraine.

"We are not talking about a classic battle between two armies, one of which is conquering and the other is defending its country. Look at what the Russians are doing with critical infrastructure. Not only military facilities are being targeted. Residential buildings, electricity,and heat distribution nodes are being targeted This barbaric behavior is a real danger for the entire civilized world," Igor Grosu said.

Earlier, in an interview with Russian propagandist Dmytro Kiselov, Lavrov said that they are trying to make a "second Ukraine" out of Moldova.

"First of all, they were able to put at the head of the country a president who is eager to join NATO, has Romanian citizenship, is ready to unite with Romania, and is ready for almost anything," said the Russian diplomat.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry categorically rejected Lavrov's statements.