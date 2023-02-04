Large exchange of prisoners: Ukraine returned 116 people, including 87 soldiers of Armed Forces, Mariupol defenders, Kherson partisans. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another large exchange of prisoners took place.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, it was possible to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from the Bakhmut direction, and other heroes of ours. 87 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of whom are from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Eight soldiers of the Military Intelligence Service, seven from the National Guard, six from the National Police, five from the State Security Service, two from the Navy, and one representative of the State Emergency Service," the message reads.

Two officers and 114 privates and sergeants were among the freed.

"In addition, we managed to return the bodies of the dead foreign volunteers - Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, as well as the body of the dead volunteer soldier - a Ukrainian who served in the French Foreign Legion and returned to defend Ukraine after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion - Yevgeny Olegovich Kulyk ", Yermak adds.

