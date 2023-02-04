EU will supply Ukraine with necessary 2 gigawatts of electricity, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the briefing on the results of the "Ukraine-EU" summit, stated that the EU will supply Ukraine with the necessary two GW of electricity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Liga.Novyny.

Lyen noted that initially, Ukraine supplied electricity to the EU, but now the situation has changed - now Ukraine needs electricity.

"That's why we will supply the two gigawatts of electricity you need. We act as a single energy company and this is what shows the solidarity we want to demonstrate," she said.

