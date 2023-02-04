ENG
EU will supply Ukraine with necessary 2 gigawatts of electricity, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during the briefing on the results of the "Ukraine-EU" summit, stated that the EU will supply Ukraine with the necessary two GW of electricity.

Lyen noted that initially, Ukraine supplied electricity to the EU, but now the situation has changed - now Ukraine needs electricity.

"That's why we will supply the two gigawatts of electricity you need. We act as a single energy company and this is what shows the solidarity we want to demonstrate," she said.

