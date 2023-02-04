Portugal will repair Leopard-2 tanks before sending them to Ukraine

Portugal is negotiating with Germany to purchase the parts needed to repair the Leopard-2 tanks that are out of order. After repair, the tanks will be sent to Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Antonio Kosta, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

"I know how many tanks will be sent to Ukraine, but it will be announced at the appropriate time," he said.

According to Koshta, Portugal is working with Germany to obtain the spare parts needed to repair the damaged tanks, and he hopes to deliver them to Ukraine by the end of March.

Admiral Antonio Silva Ribeiro, commander of Portugal's armed forces, said last month that Portugal had 37 Leopard 2 tanks, but local media widely reported that most of them were malfunctioning.

