Occupiers intensified reconnaissance in waters of Black Sea and in southern territories of Ukraine, - OC "South"

The Russian invaders are collecting intelligence information in the waters of the Black Sea and in the southern territories of Ukraine with the help of UAVs.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this on the air of the telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to ArmiyaInform.

"The enemy collects intelligence information as much as possible, intensifying the use of unmanned reconnaissance vehicles, which we successfully shoot down. More and more of them appear, in particular, from the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

She added that UAV flight routes mainly run along the coast in the direction of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Yesterday, Russians fired mortars at border of Sumy region, 20 "arrivals" were recorded - RMA

"There is still a storm in the Black Sea at the moment, the weather is on our side. There are no cruise missile carriers at positions, they are sheltering from the storm at the base points, but this does not mean that they are not going to attack. They need an hour and a half to two hours to get out to combat positions," Humenyuk noted.