Germany has no evidence that Russia is behind explosions on "Nord Streams", - Prosecutor General Frank

German investigators currently have no evidence that Russia is behind the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

This was stated by the Attorney General of Germany, Peter Frank, in an interview with the "Welt am Sonntag" newspaper, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

"Currently, it cannot be proven, the investigation is ongoing," said Peter Frank.

With the help of two research vessels, water, and soil samples were taken, as well as the remains of pipelines, and the crime scene was comprehensively documented. "At the moment, we are evaluating all this from the point of view of forensics," he said.

At the end of September, after the explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, a total of four leaks were discovered on two pipelines. In November, Swedish security authorities determined that it was a serious sabotage - but did not name the culprit. The locations of the explosions are in international waters in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Both countries are conducting their own investigations. "But we are in contact," Frank said.

Only after some time, the cables, which were necessary for the railway radio system in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, were damaged. Rail traffic in a large part of northern Germany stopped for several hours. The federal prosecutor's office is also investigating the incidents that occurred on October 8. Frank said in an interview that the investigation has not yet been completed. "But I can say that the suspicion that it was a foreign sabotage has not yet been confirmed," the prosecutor said.