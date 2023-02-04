Enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 4, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The adversary is regrouping in separate directions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

During the day, the enemy carried out 9 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation remains unchanged, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine, but no offensive groups of occupiers have been detected. At the same time, areas of Senkivka settlements in the Chernihiv region were shelled; Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Veliky Burluk of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianikivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kislivka, and Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny of the Donetsk region and Makiivka, Ploshanka and Dibrova of the Luhansk region were affected by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Mayorsk and New York were hit by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region and Antonivka and Kherson were subjected to shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery.

In order to replenish the losses in manpower, the enemy is trying to attract convicted women to participate in hostilities. Over the course of a week, the occupiers recruited about 50 people from the women's correctional colony of the city of Snizhne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. It is also known that they were sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training.

During the day, our aircraft made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. And units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the command post, 2 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, an anti-aircraft missile complex and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants."