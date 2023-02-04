ENG
It is vitally important that international partners speed up their assistance to Ukraine, - Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has assured President Volodymyr Zelensky that he is focused on ensuring that British military equipment is delivered to the front line as soon as possible.

This was announced by the Prime Minister's office, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"The Prime Minister said he is focused on getting UK defense military equipment to the front line as soon as possible," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Sunak's press service also reported that the two leaders agreed that it was "vitally important" for international partners to accelerate their assistance to Ukraine to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine take advantage of the opportunity to repel Russian troops.

