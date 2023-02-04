Russian occupiers threw all their forces into breaking through defenses and encirclement of Bakhmut, - Maliar

This week, the Russian troops tried with all their might to break through the defenses of Bakhmut and intensify the offensive in the Lyman direction.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Liberty, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar informed about this.

According to Maliar, if you sum up all the official reports from the front this week and summarize briefly, you can see that the Russian troops failed to advance in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

"This week, the Russian occupying forces threw all their forces into breaking through our defenses and the encirclement of Bakhmut, launched powerful offensive actions in the Lyman direction," she explained.

See more: Consequences of shelling of residential area of Bakhmut by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS