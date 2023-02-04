Reznikov should resign, - AntAC on results of meeting with Minister of Defense regarding purchase of food for Armed Forces

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a meeting with journalists and public organizations regarding the purchase of products for the military. However, he did not provide any information regarding the prices and stated that he did not know them even after the scandal regarding possible price gouging. According to the AntAC, the minister either does not understand what is happening in his own department, especially with corruption scandals, or he himself supports all this.

"The widely announced "closed meeting" by Reznikov with journalists and COs on the purchase of products for the military has ended.

What did this meeting change? Absolutely nothing.

Because at this stage, no matter how much Reznikov tries to "fix" relations with society, it all no longer plays a role. Trust is lost.

Here is what the head of the legal department of the Communist Party of Ukraine Olena Shcherban, who was also present at the meeting, says about her:

"How did the minister prepare for the meeting, if as a result he was not ready to name the prices at which products are now supplied to the military and admitted that he does not know these prices? I also did not hear clear answers when and how such documents can be made public and provided. Promised new meetings only. Instead, the minister proposes to create working groups and advisory bodies, but how to build them in the absence of trust in the minister is not clear."

Let us recall what preceded this meeting:

1. Lack of any quick reaction to the "scandal with eggs". And then – the intimidation of SSU journalists and the outright lies of the Rada Committee about "technical errors" in the contract;

2. A whole series of criminal cases against officials of the Ministry of Defense in the last few days. At the same time, in an attempt to smear those involved thanks to these proceedings, they are also trying to frame NABU, which was the first to announce that the case was under their control;

3. Lack of normal clarification after the scandal with Liev. The Minister did not explain at all how he appointed such a person to the Ministry of Defense during the war to sign military contracts.

And in general, everything looks like the minister himself either does not understand what is happening in his own department, especially with corruption scandals, or he himself supports all this.

All this was confirmed by the "wedding drone" scandal, as well as numerous testimonies about the minister's lack of front-line realities, which military circles have heard about since the spring.

The only right move for Reznikov now is to take responsibility and just walk away.

And the place of the Minister of Defense should be taken by someone who will finally clean up the many-year-old Augian stables of the ministry. And will provide our soldiers with everything they need without a single drop of corruption.

Because this is definitely part of our victory," said the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

We will remind, on January 21, the mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense can purchase food for the military at 2-3 times inflated prices.

In response, the department stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is a deception and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine." Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denies information about the purchase of products at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document released to the mass media - the supplier indicated the price not for a dozen, but for a kilogram of eggs.

The food service provider of the Ministry of Defense denied accusations of overcharging and invited members of the defense committee to the production.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. Reznikov was left in office.

The inspection of the Ministry of Defense is carried out by the state audit service.

NABU and SAPO are investigating information regarding purchases within the framework of criminal proceedings, which were initiated even before the publication of the journalistic investigation.