Ukraine should be ready to join EU by end of war, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine wants to start negotiations on accession to the European Union in order to prepare as much as possible and be ready to join the EU by the end of the war.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in air of Espressо by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

"After our victory, a decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO can be made very quickly. I can confirm that such a decision requires only political consensus of all 30 allies," she said.

The Vice Prime Minister added that the decision to join the EU should be primarily in Ukraine's interests.

"There is no need to rush politically. This is a long process. Our political task is that we, politicians and government officials, must work 200% so that by the end of the war we are as ready as possible and have formed negotiating positions. So that when the war is over, we don't waste time on the process, but can move on to making political decisions. We are in a hurry to start negotiations in 2023 in order to prepare as much as possible and conduct them promptly, and to be ready to join the EU at the end of the war. The speed of the process depends both on the EU and, to a large extent, on ourselves," Stefanishyna summarized.

