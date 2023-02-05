Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 9 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 7 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 5 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and forty-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna and Shypylivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to defend previously captured lines in other directions, shelling the positions of our units and settlements bordering the contact line.

During the day, the enemy carried out 61 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including on the civilian infrastructure of Kherson. In addition, the threat of strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects throughout Ukraine remains high.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. At the same time, the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, were shelled; Boyaro-Lezhachi, the Sumy region, and Oleksandrivka, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Velyky Burluk in Kharkiv region.

See more: Night in Donetsk region: missile strikes on outskirts of Kramatorsk, shelling of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Avdiivka, Toretsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, the Luhansk region, with tanks and artillery.

In the Lyman direction, Terny in the Donetsk region and Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region were affected by the fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Mayorsk, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire of the Russian occupiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery fire once again.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka were fired upon.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the areas of the settlements of Novopil of the Donetsk region were affected by the entire range of enemy artillery; Huliaypole, Yehorivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, and Shcherbaki of the Zaporizhzhia region and Antonivka and Kherson.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk region, all medical facilities are full of wounded invaders. That is why the Russian occupiers are setting up kindergartens, schools, or simply warehouses for field hospitals. It is also known that medical staff from Yakutia arrived at one of these hospitals, where about 70 people are being treated, in the city of Svitlodarsk, the Donetsk region.

Cases of refusals to participate in hostilities by mobilized Russian servicemen are noted. As of February 3, up to 600 persons of the specified category were returned from the Luhansk region to the territory of the Russian Federation.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 5 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit the control post, 3 areas where the enemy's manpower is concentrated, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.