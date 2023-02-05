ENG
Russians launch missile attacks on Kharkiv, "arrival" was recorded in center of city

On the morning of February 5, the invaders attacked Kharkiv with rockets.

This was announced in by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters!

An "arrival" was recorded in the central part of the city. Previously, the S-300 missile. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," he wrote.

