Putin assured that he will not kill Zelensky, - former Prime Minister of Israel Bennett

Former Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett came to Moscow a year ago as a mediator. He spoke with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Bennett spoke about the details of this meeting in an interview with The Times of Israel, Censor.NET informs.

"I knew that Zelensky was in danger, in the bunker... I said to him (Putin — ed.): "Are you going to kill Zelensky?". He replied: "I will not kill Zelensky," Bennett recalls the conversation that took place on March 5, 2022.

After the conversation with the Russian dictator, according to Bennett, he called the president of Ukraine.

"Told him, 'I just came from a meeting, he's not going to kill you.' He asked me, 'Are you sure?'" I said 100 percent. Two hours later, Zelensky went to his office and took a selfie in his office, saying "I'm not afraid." That's it," Bennett told his own version of those events.

Also, the former Israeli prime minister noted that then Putin also agreed not to insist on the disarmament of Ukraine, and Zelensky on the same day allegedly gave up his desire to join NATO.

"Everything I did [in mediation efforts] was coordinated with the US," Bennett added.

