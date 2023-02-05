12 Russian helicopters were withdrawn from border with Ukraine - "Belarusian Gajun"

On February 5, 12 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces were withdrawn from the border with Ukraine in Belarus.

This is reported by "Belarusian Gajun", Censor.NET reports.

According to "Belarusian Gajun", on February 5, between 09:00 and 10:30 a.m., 12 helicopters of the Russian Air Force, including the Mi-8 and Mi-24, were transferred from the "Lunynets" airfield to the "Machulyshchi" airfield.

Earlier it was reported that a group of 11 helicopters of the Russian Air Force was transferred from "Machulyshchye" to "Lunynets", but now they have all returned. In other words, it is taken much further from the border with Ukraine.

