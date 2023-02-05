ENG
News War
Borrell on fighter jets for Ukraine: We’ll see. Not on agenda yet

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the issue of providing combat aircraft to Ukraine is not on the agenda yet.

He said this in an interview with El Pais, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"We will see what will happen in the future. So far, this issue is not on the agenda," he said.

Borrell said that Ukraine should be helped in all possible ways, as long as they do not foresee the direct participation of the European Union in the war.

Read more: European Union has already provided Ukraine with 12 billion euros in military aid, - Borrell

"We would go to war if we brought in troops - but that is definitely not on the agenda and never has been," he said.

