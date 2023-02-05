Ukrainian military went to learn how to operate SAMP/T-Mamba air defense systems, - Air Force

Ukraine will receive SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft/pro systems from France and Italy to protect against Russian missile terror and strengthen the country’s air defense system, and the Ukrainian military has already left for training.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the AFU, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

"I sincerely thank the Governments of France and Italy for the decision regarding the provision of SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft/anti-aircraft systems to protect Ukraine from Russian missile terror and strengthen the country's air defense system.

He immediately decided to send the necessary number of units of anti-aircraft missile forces for training. And they are already on their way.

We are looking forward to our specialists, because in the spring they will return to Ukraine not empty-handed, but with knowledge, skills, and the SAMP/T-Mamba complexes themselves," Oleschuk said.

