Ukraine will build its future in EU and we must help it, - Borrell

The head of the European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine has finally made its choice regarding the European future and the EU should help it in this.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Liga, he said this in an interview with El Pais, answering the question of whether it is realistic to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year.

"Zelensky expresses the will of his government and the people of Ukraine – to build their future as an EU country. And with what happened and what is happening to this country, tortured and destroyed by Russia, history has clearly tilted it towards Europe.

Ukraine will build its future in the EU. For this, it is necessary to carry out reforms and fulfill the conditions. We have to help them," said Borrell.

He said that it is not easy to do this in the midst of a war, so there is no need to set deadlines. But the European integration of Ukraine, in his opinion, has already been decided in advance.

"For Spain, staying in the EU after the Franco dictatorship was our historically expected future. For Ukraine, it could have been different if it had remained, as Putin wants, in the orbit of the former tsarist empire. But the cards have already been cast," Borrell said.

He added that the puppet regime that Putin wanted to establish in Kyiv would have a negative impact on the security of Europe. Therefore, Ukraine is now protecting not only itself - it is an integral part of the European security system.

"We don't know how this war will end. But Europe and the world will be completely different depending on how it ends.

And that is why it is in our interests to prevent Putin from achieving his goal of subordinating Ukraine to his political will or dividing it into parts," Borrell said.

