In March, Poland will start building electronic fence on border with Russia

Construction of an electronic fence on the border with the Kaliningrad region. Poland plans to start construction in March.

This is reported by Polskie Radio, Censor.NET informs.

"The electronic system on the section from the Kaliningrad region should cover approximately 200 km of the land border. The contractor has already received the project, which is being submitted to the border service for approval," the message says.

It is noted that, thanks to the system of sensors and cameras, the monitoring of the border will be carried out around the clock, regardless of weather conditions. At the same time, it is not necessary to be directly on the borderline. Algorithms are designed so that the border guard can only respond to real attempts by people to cross the border.

Last year, Polish border guards recorded 11 cases of illegal crossings with Russia.