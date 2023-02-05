Russian military twice shelled border of Sumy region, - OC "North"

The Russian occupiers once again shelled the Sumy region with mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "North".

"From 6:30 a.m. to 6:35 a.m., 3 hits, probably from a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the vicinity of Novovasylivka. There were no casualties among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population and damage to civilian infrastructure.

From 1:00 p.m. to 1:05 p.m., information was received about 4 shots, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of N.P. Middle-Buddha. There are no losses among o/s and equipment. Information about losses among the local population and damage to civil infrastructure is being clarified," the message says.

