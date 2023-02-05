New attack by Russians may come in February, Armed Forces are ready for this, - Reznikov

The situation in the east of Ukraine remains difficult, but under control.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov during a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine does not rule out a new attack by the Russian army in February, the Ukrainian defense forces are ready for this," Reznikov said.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces are in the east of the country. Ukraine expects an attack in February, since the Russian Federation loves symbolism, Ukrainian forces are ready for this.

"There are no unexpected things," the minister added.

He also noted that Ukraine continues to accumulate reserves.