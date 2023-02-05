Ministry of Defense will restart anti-corruption unit, it failed, - Reznikov

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense intends to "relaunch" the anti-corruption department of the ministry.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

Reznikov noted "restarting the anti-corruption department of the Ministry of Defense" among the tasks to strengthen control over the ministry's activities.

"Unfortunately, I have to state this, this administration did not cope with the tasks assigned to it in accordance with the legislation," the minister said.

According to him, the situation in the administration is so unsatisfactory that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption gave him an order to conduct an official audit of the employees of the anti-corruption department of the Ministry of Defense, and the ministry conducted such an audit.

Reznikov also said that he met with representatives of anti-corruption public organizations and agreed with them on cooperation to identify cases of corruption in the ministry, and asked them to offer "candidatures of people who are ready to come to work for this anti-corruption department."