Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 5.

The summary at 06:00 p.m. states: "The enemy continues to regroup in separate directions. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 4 rocket strikes, 2 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, as a result of which a five-story building of a higher educational institution was completely destroyed, five civilians were injured. 2 Russian missiles flew over the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. There, 4 high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, 4 civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity. In addition, the enemy carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on civilian objects in Kherson. Enemy shells damaged residential buildings, there were dead and wounded.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. Areas of settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, were shelled; Sopych, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region and Guriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zemlianka, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Terny of the Donetsk region and Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Terny, the Luhansk region, came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Semenivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region were hit by tanks, mortar, and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Novopil, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, in particular, Kherson, as well as Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Honcharne of the Kherson region were shelled. In total, there are more than 15 settlements.

The enemy continues to attract medical personnel from Russia due to large-scale losses in Ukraine. Thus, in Pokrovsky, Luhansk region, on the territory of the local dispensary, a field hospital with Russian medical personnel and surgeons were deployed.

In the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupation forces forcefully evict civilians from their homes to settle local collaborators who support the Russian occupation authorities and work as part of the enemy's so-called "law enforcement agencies". The owners are ordered to leave their homes and move out into the street.

Russian occupiers are conducting searches in the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region, with the aim of stealing boats, water engines, and other equipment for moving by water from the civilian population.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas, and our units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and an ammunition warehouse.