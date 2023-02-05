Russia and Iran approve plans to build drone factory - Wall Street Journal
Moscow and Tehran are making progress in implementing plans to build a plant for the production of Iranian drones in Russia. It is planned to manufacture at least 6,000 drones for the war in Ukraine.
This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Wall Street Journal.
As part of the evolving military alliance, a high-level Iranian delegation flew to Russia in early January to visit the planned site for the plant and discuss details for the project's launch.
In the city of Yelabuga, located in the Republic of Tatarstan, delegations from the Kremlin and Tehran inspected an empty site where the construction of a factory is planned, which will be able to produce thousands of drones in the coming years.
According to American officials, both countries are striving to create a faster drone that could create new problems for Ukrainian air defenses.
