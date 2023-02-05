"Nobody really gives a f##k, you know? You’re going to die, and nobody gives a f##k," - a Russian occupier about commanders’ attitude to subordinates. AUDIO

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence released a fragment of a conversation between an occupier and his wife, where they discuss commanders’ attitudes toward Russian soldiers.

The wife of a soldier talks about her dissatisfaction with the attitude of the command to their subordinates.

The main points of the conversation are in the original language:

- "well, really, it's like they're just non-humans, non-humans";

- A wife asks her husband not to extend the contract;

- "We need to write something, because this is not how it is done. We have to complain, I don't know where to go".

