"Nobody really gives a f##k, you know? You’re going to die, and nobody gives a f##k," - a Russian occupier about commanders’ attitude to subordinates. AUDIO
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence released a fragment of a conversation between an occupier and his wife, where they discuss commanders’ attitudes toward Russian soldiers.
The wife of a soldier talks about her dissatisfaction with the attitude of the command to their subordinates.
The main points of the conversation are in the original language:
- "well, really, it's like they're just non-humans, non-humans";
- A wife asks her husband not to extend the contract;
- "We need to write something, because this is not how it is done. We have to complain, I don't know where to go".
