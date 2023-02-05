Ukraine will be world’s second largest country in terms of CAESAR installations, - Reznikov

Ukraine will become world’s second largest country in terms of CAESAR installations after its manufacturer.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during a press conference, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"For example, we will be the second in the world in terms of CAESAR systems after France, the country of origin. Now 12 more CAESARs will arrive, which were announced after my visit by the French Minister of Defense. Plus the decision of the Kingdom of Denmark to transfer CAESAR to us, they ordered them for themselves from a French manufacturer," Reznikov said.

Read more: Front line should be under fire of DPICM and ATACMS, - Zaluzhny’s American adviser Rice

He added that the same applies to other types of weapons that Ukraine received from its partners last year.