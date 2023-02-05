Head of Russian Orthodox Church Kirill was engaged in espionage for KGB in Switzerland in 70s, - Mass media

In 1970s, Patriarch Kirill of Russian Orthodox Church spied on Switzerland for Soviet Union.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Espresso, this was reported by the Swiss Sunday media, according to SwissInfo.

The French-language Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche and the German-language newspaper SonntagsZeitung, citing declassified archives, claim that the future Russian religious leader worked for the USSR State Security Committee and carried out intelligence activities in the Swiss Confederation.

"Reportedly, Kirill was engaged in espionage, working in Geneva as an official representative of the Moscow Patriarchate to the World Council of Churches (WCC). The mission of Kirill, whose code name was "Mikhailov," was also to influence the Council, which was densely infiltrated by Soviet agents in the 1970s and 1980s," SwissInfo notes.

At the same time, the Russian Orthodox Church refused to comment on Kirill's alleged spying activities in Geneva, and the All-Russian Council of Churches says it has "no information" on the matter.

Watch more: Patriarch Kirill believes that occupiers in Ukraine "defend Russia on battlefield". VIDEO