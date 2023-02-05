Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia lost their meaning after Bucha, - former Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

In February-March 2022, right in beginning of full-scale invasion, Russia and Ukraine were ready to make serious concessions to resolve conflict. But all of this lost its meaning after evidence of civilian killings in Bucha came to light.

This was stated by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "Radio Svoboda".

According to him, he was the first foreign leader with whom Russian President Vladimir Putin met after February 24. Their conversation took place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Sochi.

Bennett said that he was asked to mediate by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After that, the Israeli prime minister held a series of separate talks with the two leaders and handed over drafts of a possible ceasefire agreement. All actions were coordinated with the United States, Bennett said.

Watch more: Crime scene: Bucha | How Russian military carried out "cleansing" in Ukrainian city - investigation by Associated Press. VIDEO

In addition, during the talks, Putin agreed not to demand Ukraine's disarmament. In return, Zelensky allegedly agreed to drop his demands for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Bennett said.